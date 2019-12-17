News
Broken Arrow Woman Arrested On Robbery Warrant
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police arrested a Broken Arrow woman accused of robbing a man outside a Neighborhood Walmart. Police said the victim had just finished shopping - paying in cash - and was driving home, when a car cut him off.
The victim said two men and a woman get out of the car. One man was armed with a knife and the other with a steel pipe, court records said.
Police said Ashley Steed, also known as Ashley Graham, took the man's wallet while the men threatened him. She's now in the Tulsa County Jail on a robbery complaint.