News
Serving Up Food For A Great Cause At Take 2, A Resonance Cafe
Tuesday, December 17th 2019, 5:56 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - 'Tis the season for giving - and giving back.
News On 6 wants to help brighten the day for some of our viewers this holiday season. Tess Maune and John Holcomb served up great food, for a great cause.
They served customers at Take 2, a downtown cafe that helps women recently released from prison, get back to work.
The restaurant, at 309 S. Main St. has a lot of regular customers who come in for a meal. They get to see the women who work there change as the women transition to life after incarceration.
The women get experience, and staff help them work on skills like showing up on time, customer service and worth ethic.