'HR Dog' Helps Investigators Find Evidence Related To 2013 Rogers County Homicide
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Law enforcement officers from all over the country spent days using dogs to search a 20-acre property for human remains.
A dog named Truman helped alert handlers of possible evidence in specific areas, which ultimately led investigators to find “significant” evidence.
Truman is an HR, or Human Remains Detection dog.
“He keeps me on my toes all the time for sure," said Jeff Leon, K-9 Coordinator and Handler for Oklahoma Task Force 1.
Truman is one of several dogs who went out to Rogers County last week with Leon, searching for evidence from a possible 2013 homicide and their hard work paid off.
“I don't know what he found but it is human remains of some sort," Leon said. “We don't know exactly what he is alerting on. All we know is that there is something there.”
“Your heart starts racing because you know your dog. You have this bond with your dog, and you know when he is getting ready to alert," Leon said. “You go through so much training and whenever you get called on to do the real thing it is pretty amazing."
Leon said Truman's abilities are irreplaceable, especially when it comes to emergency situations where every second counts.
“It is good for us to have HR dogs because if somebody is missing, whether it be tornado, wildfires, whatever, we can make sure nobody is there. We can make sure nobody is left behind and these dogs will make sure that nobody is left behind in a scenario where we can't see it,” Leon said.
“It is a lot of work, but Rogers County is well worth it. Every bit of it,” Leon said.