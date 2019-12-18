News
Commemorative Trolley Catches Fire In Sapulpa
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Investigators are working to figure out what started a fire at a commemorative trolley in downtown Sapulpa.
An officer on patrol said he noticed some flames around 1:45 Wednesday morning and called the fire department.
They arrived and found a small fire inside the trolley and quickly put it out.
There's not a lot of damage to the outside, but there is some on the inside.
Right now, it's not clear how that fire started. No one was hurt.