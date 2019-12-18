News
Tulsa Police Investigating After Officer-Involved Shooting
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting near West 23rd Street and Southwest Blvd.
Officers said a man went into the QuikTrip around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and pulled a gun on the security guard.
When officers arrived, they gave commands to the suspect and said he did not comply.
Police said that is when officers fired at the suspect.
Police said the suspect was taken to the hospital, but the suspect's condition is unknown at this time.
Officials said the officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave.
Police said the officers were not injured.
Detectives are still investigating the scene.
The QT is still closed as of Wednesday morning.