The upper air flow will bring another fast-moving wave across the area Friday that will exit the area Saturday morning. The lower levels of the atmosphere will be mostly comprised of dry air which will keep the probabilities on the lower end across the north. I’ll keep a slight mention for a few showers Friday, but higher chances will be confined mostly across southeastern OK and north TX Friday night into early Saturday morning. This system will keep us mostly in the clouds Friday and for the first part of Saturday before thinning by Saturday afternoon. This means highs Friday will drop a few degrees, mostly around the lower 50s with Saturday highs reaching the mid-50s. After this system passes, a mid level ridge of high pressure will dominate the central and southern plains allowing for a notable warm-up Sunday and a few days next week, including the beginning of the Christmas Holiday period. But another system should be nearing the plains Christmas Day or shortly after resulting in showers or some thunder due to the expected thermal profile of the atmosphere. The pattern after Christmas appears active into the following weekend with some colder air possibly arriving.