Big Coats For Wednesday Before Warm Up Begins
Clear skies and cold weather greet you out the door this morning with many locations reporting the lower to mid-20s along with mostly light wind. A few valley spots will start with lows in the upper teens and some of these areas may experience patchy freezing fog this morning. If you do have fog in your area early today, remain aware of slick spots on elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses. We do not expect any significant fog areas in the Tulsa metro. Daytime highs will make progress upward compared to yesterday with highs today in the lower 50s near the Tulsa metro and mid 50s across far southern OK along with abundant sunshine. Locations across extreme northeastern OK will remain in the upper 40s this afternoon. The entire region will experience south winds by midday to afternoon around but mostly light in speed. The mild weather and rather quiet weather pattern will remain for the next few days despite tracking a system arriving by the end of the week.
The upper air flow will bring another fast-moving wave across the area Friday that will exit the area Saturday morning. The lower levels of the atmosphere will be mostly comprised of dry air which will keep the probabilities on the lower end across the north. I’ll keep a slight mention for a few showers Friday, but higher chances will be confined mostly across southeastern OK and north TX Friday night into early Saturday morning. This system will keep us mostly in the clouds Friday and for the first part of Saturday before thinning by Saturday afternoon. This means highs Friday will drop a few degrees, mostly around the lower 50s with Saturday highs reaching the mid-50s. After this system passes, a mid level ridge of high pressure will dominate the central and southern plains allowing for a notable warm-up Sunday and a few days next week, including the beginning of the Christmas Holiday period. But another system should be nearing the plains Christmas Day or shortly after resulting in showers or some thunder due to the expected thermal profile of the atmosphere. The pattern after Christmas appears active into the following weekend with some colder air possibly arriving.
Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone