News
FBI, Texas Rangers Help In Search For Missing Mother, Baby
A Texas mother went missing with her new born baby last Thursday.
Police said it's been nearly a week since 33-year-old Heidi Broussard and her three week old baby, Margot, were last seen at Cowan Elementary school in Austin, Texas.
Heidi's boyfriend and Margot's father, Shane Carey, said when he came home to their apartment around 2 p.m.that same day, nothing seemed out of place.
Police said investigators don't have a person of interest and don't know if foul play was involved.
Heidi's parents said their family is still trying to stay optimistic.
Austin Police said, at this point, Broussard's boyfriend is not being looked at as a person of interest.
The FBI and Texas Rangers are now assisting with the search.