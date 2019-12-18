News
15th Street Closed At Yale After Waterline Work Causes Ice Hazard
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa is closing 15th Street in both directions at Yale Tuesday morning. Crews are working to repair a 24-inch waterline, and the work has caused ice hazards.
Yale Avenue is already down to one lane in each direction due to the repairs.
The City has set up detours with eastbound traffic routed on Yale and westbound traffic north on Allegheny then west on E. 14th.
Waterline work is expected to be finished sometime Friday. Water will be shut off from late Thursday night until midday Friday. The City hopes to repair the intersection and have it reopened by Christmas Eve.