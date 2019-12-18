News
Man Carjacked At Gunpoint, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man was carjacked at gunpoint at a Tulsa apartment complex Wednesday afternoon, Tulsa Police said. It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South Mingo.
Police said a man was getting into his white Chrysler Aspen when he was approached by two other men. The men had some kind of altercation, and the victim took off running, according to officers at the scene.
Police said one of the suspects fired two shots at the car owner, but he wasn't wounded. The two men drove off in the man's SUV.
If you know anything about the carjacking and shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.