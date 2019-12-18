News
Oklahoma Teachers Have New Online Tool To Find Jobs
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma State Department of Education has a new online tool to match teachers with job openings in the public school system. OSDE said they are launching the new tool to help chip away at the teacher shortage.
“We are excited to launch this convenient and innovative tool that will make the hiring process less burdensome on teachers and administrators, and ultimately benefit kids," State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said.
School administrators can post job openings at OKTeacherMatch.com.
Teachers or former teachers interested in new opportunities can sign up for the service. Find out more here.