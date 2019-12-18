Former Peckham Public Schools Superintendent Charged, Accused Of Child Sex Crimes
A former superintendent for Peckham Public Schools has been charged after allegations of child sexual abuse were reported.
Gary Young, 65, of Blackwell, was charged with three counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, one count of cause, procure and/or permit injury or sex abuse to a child and one count of cause, procure and/or permit injury to child and one count of blackmail.
In August 2019, News 9 reported that the state Department of Education was looking into sexual abuse claims against Young.
"It spans multiple years, multiple age ranges, and includes all personnel and children,” state Department of Education General Counsel Brad Clark said in August.
Young's last day of employment with the district was Aug. 22, the day he was suspended during a school board meeting.
According to the court documents, four victims have come forward to the district attorney's office in Kay County.
Young has been placed under house arrest with a $50,000. Young is not allowed on any Peckham Public Schools' property.
News 9's Clayton Cummings will have more information during the 10 p.m. newscast.