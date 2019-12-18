Broken Arrow Marine Corps Reserve Unit Gives Out 55,000 Toys
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Hundreds of families are getting toys to put under the tree this Christmas, thanks to the Marine's Toys for Tots campaign.
Starting today, families who pre-registered were able to pick up their toys. The Marine Corps Reserve unit in Broken Arrow collected 55,000 toys to give out to 11,000 kids over the next four days.
"When they wake up on Christmas they are going to have toys underneath the tree and that's the purpose of this program is that every kid deserves a little bit of Christmas."
Each kids gets at least two toys plus stocking stuffers. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the rest of the week. If you were not able to pre-register, you can show up on Saturday. You'll need an ID and proof of government assistance.