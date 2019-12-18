News
9-Year-Old Jenks Boy Cuts Hair To Donate To Cancer Patients
JENKS, Oklahoma - A 9-year-old boy from Jenks is cutting his hair to donate it to kids who have cancer.
It is the second time Joseph Beach cut his hair for the purpose of donating it. The first time he cut it he was 6.
"One day I came home when I was 5 and I said kids who have cancer lose their hair. I wanted to donate my hair for them," Beach said.
"It's pretty impressive to know that he has that kind of compassion in his heart, and I know that God made him special. This is one of those things that has given him purpose," Anna said, his mother.
Joseph says it's going to be a lot colder now with a shaved head. His mother said she hopes this inspires others to give back to those battling cancer.