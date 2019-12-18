Joy In The Cause Brings Hope, Healing To Oklahomans In Crisis
TULSA, Oklahoma - Kindness matters and this holiday season, News On 6 wants to help give back. Brian Dorman, Ashley Izbicki and Stacia Knight rolled up their sleeves to help put together some very important care packages.
Joy in the Cause is a non-profit organization that serves people who are facing life-altering situations. Sometimes it's a diagnosis they never thought they'd hear. Sometimes it's helping children whose families are in crisis.
Brian, Ashley and Stacia helped pack "packages of care" - backpacks that go to the kids.
"Tonight we are having our monthly work night, where volunteers come in and we stuff backpacks, with necessities for local law enforcement," said Joy in the Cause's Lisa Riley.
"It's electric in here - when we can pack up hundreds of backpacks in one setting, and it is a great way to give back to the community."
One volunteer said it's overwhelming to be able to do even a little bit to help someone.
"When you inspire joy, you bring hope. And for some people hope can bring healing," Stacie Gentry said.
Lisa Riley said that's what it's all about.
"Everyone can put their hands in and be a part of helping other people," she said. "It's really what it is all about. The season, coming out of Thanksgiving, a season of giving. And we're heading into one of the most joyous times of the year and that's Christmas. And there is no better way to give back, then be giving of your time for someone else."