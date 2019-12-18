News
Sand Springs Announces Arrival Of Chick-fil-A Restaurant
Wednesday, December 18th 2019, 5:58 PM CST
Updated:
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - The City of Sand Springs announced the arrival of a Chick-fil-A restaurant.
According to the city, the construction should commence in early 2020 and it will be finished in late 2020.
Chick-fil-A released the following statement:
“While we are still early in the process, Chick-fil-A is happy to share that we have chosen our first location in the Sand Springs area. We look forward to working through the approval process with the city and are excited by the prospect of joining this vibrant community. We hope to have the opportunity to serve new guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”