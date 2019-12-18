First Responders Investigating Cause Of Fire On Sapulpa Trolley
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Community members are working to clean up after a fire at a historical landmark in downtown Sapulpa.
“I can almost tear up. If the trolley been destroyed I would be weeping on camera," said Don Diehl with Tulsa Sapulpa Union Railway.
Firefighters said two teenagers walking around Dewey and North Linden called them when they saw flames coming from the trolley at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
“In further possibilities, the fire started right here in the middle of the seat," said Diehl.
Firefighters got the fire out quickly. The fire marshal said he thinks someone may have been in the trolley trying to get warm when they accidentally started the fire. Diehl remembered when the historic trolley was first brought to Sapulpa.
“1997 is when the car was actually rescued and gifted to somebody in the town that would make a home for it," said Diehl.
The trolley was a gift to people who live in Sapulpa, to mark the towns' centennial. Diehl said, although it will be hard work, and maybe even emotional, the Tulsa Sapulpa Union Railway will work to restore the trolley.