DPS To Extend Hours To Accommodate Real ID Applications
Driver license examiners across the state are buckling up for Oklahoma's Real ID to take effect.
Two Tulsa locations and the exam site at I-240 and I-35 in Oklahoma City are now open two hours later, until 6:45 p.m.
‘We are going to be busier, we expect a lot of people who do not have passports or federally issued ID, they may want to fly, so we do expect probably a rush,” DPS examiner Brenda Hernandez said.
Starting October 1, 2020, a Real ID driver license or other federal ID will be required for commercial airline travel and entrance to federal facilities.
The new hours at select locations are temporary, but the department says if the demand is there, they’ll make them permanent.
“People who are coming in for a real ID, they will have to bring different documents in,” Hernandez said.
The department said they expect to begin issuing Real ID’s April 30, 2020, giving people just four months before the airline and federal building rule is enforced.
“They have already hired 22 additional people who are going through training right now,” Hernandez said. “And they have an additional 18 in the works.”