Craig Co. Jury Finds Suspect In 1999 Welch Girl Murders Is Competent To Stand Trial
CRAIG COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Craig County jury found Ronnie Busick, a suspect in the 1999 Welch girls murder case, is competent to stand trial.
Busick's attorneys argued a traumatic brain injury from 1978 made Busick mentally unable to go to trial.
The jury spent two full days hearing from experts who had differing opinions on Ronnie Busick's mental capabilities, but after less than an hour of deliberation, the jury decided Busick will go to trial for the crimes.
Less than two weeks from the anniversary of her daughter's death, Lorene Bible said she never thought she'd still be fighting for justice.
“I've always said he's very competent,” Bible said.
An expert for the prosecution and another unbiased expert who was ordered by the court to evaluate Busick agreed, which ultimately convinced the jury.
“As evidenced by the two experts who are actually trained in competency, he's clearly competent. I believe the jury's verdict demonstrates they understood that quite clearly," Isaac Shields said, Craig County prosecutor.
“This isn't closure. This is just getting through the process. We knew it was going to be very long,” Bible said.
Bible is still looking for someone-anyone-who has answers about where her daughter and her friend might be.
"I'm like a bulldog. I'm out to find my answers, and I'll do whatever it takes to do it," Bible said.
Busick will be back in court for a preliminary hearing in February next year.