In the French town of Dunkirk, population 100,000, ridership increased 85% right after the introduction of fare-free transit, while in Estonia's capital of Tallinn, ridership rose only 3% in the five years since transit was made free, the group noted in a blog post.

Nearly 30 years ago. Austin, Texas, temporarily eliminated bus fares, but that resulted in "dramatic rates of vandalism, graffiti and rowdiness," as well as increased vehicle maintenance and security costs due to repairs from unruly passengers, according to a 2002 analysis.

A TransitCenter survey of 1,700 transit riders in seven U.S. cities found low-income bus riders care more about improvements in service than about lowered fares.

In looking to boost ridership, transit agencies need to ensure they have enough revenue to increase service in response to new demand or run the risk of riders getting turned off by delays and overcrowding.

As a TransitCenter spokesperson told Streetsblog: "If you reduce barriers to access to a system that doesn't do a great job connecting people where they need to go, it's only helping people so much."