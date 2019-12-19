Man Convicted Of Murder To Be Freed From Prison After 35 Years
A man who spent more than 35 years in prison for the death of an Oklahoma convenience store clerk is scheduled to walk out of prison Thursday.
Karl Fontenot's case is featured in "The Innocent Man,"which is available right now on Netflix. It's based on a John Grisham book.
Fontenot was convicted in the murder, robbery, and kidnapping of Donna Denice Haraway in 1984 in Ada. Fontenot maintains his innocence.
"The Innocent Project" got involved in the case and said there's no evidence Fontenot and Haraway even knew each other. After reviewing the case back in August, a federal judge ordered Fontenot's release.
His scheduled to happen today, but it may be short-lived.
The state Attorney General's Office is now appealing the judge's order as a local D.A. decides whether to re-try Fontenot.