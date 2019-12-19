Tulsa Police: Man Arrested, Accused Of Meth Trafficking
Tulsa Police said a man is now in jail after what officers found in one of his coat pockets.
Police said Winston Runnels had other recent arrests involving auto thefts.
This time, officers saw Runnels standing near a gold Chevy Malibu in the 100 block of North Oswego Avenue, and police said the car was parked in front of a house where they've recovered multiple stolen vehicles in the past.
An officer looked up the license plate information on the Malibu and learned that the license plate was stolen, but it's not clear if the Malibu was also stolen.
Runnels was taken into custody and, as officers were searching Runnels' personal belongings, they said they found nearly 30 grams of meth in his coat pocket.
Winston was booked into jail on complaints for concealing stolen property and meth trafficking.