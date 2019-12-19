Temperatures Begin Warming Up For Thursday
Our blog post today will be abbreviated due to the rather uneventful weather pattern for the next few days.
Today will feature the warmest afternoon of the week before our next system brings a temporary stay of cool weather for a day or two. Morning temps remain mostly in the 20s and will quickly erode with 54 for noon and highs in the upper 50s across northeastern OK and near 60 along the Red River Valley before clouds arrive later this afternoon and evening in advance of our next upper level system.
This rather robust disturbance will be moisture starved as it moves across the state Friday into early Saturday but may still produce a few spotty showers or sprinkles across southeastern or eastern OK. The additional clouds Friday and part of Saturday will keep the temps in the lower to mid-50s for daytime highs but as the system exits Saturday afternoon, mid-level ridging will quickly arrive from the west signaling the much-advertised warming trend from Sunday into early next week.
We’re still on track for some 60s before our next system arrives near or shortly after Christmas Day with rain and thunder for some locations. If you’re wanting a white Christmas, you’ll need to travel into the inter-mountain region or points well north. We’ve had one model attempt to bring a front into the area Christmas Day with some colder weather, but with little other support, we’re keeping Christmas Day in the upper 50s and lower 60s for this forecast update. It does appear that we’ll have increasing rain chances for the 2nd half of next week. We think the pattern will once again change bringing colder conditions back into the state for the weekend after Christmas, and this would set the stage for another cool-down as we move into the new year.
Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone