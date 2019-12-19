We’re still on track for some 60s before our next system arrives near or shortly after Christmas Day with rain and thunder for some locations. If you’re wanting a white Christmas, you’ll need to travel into the inter-mountain region or points well north. We’ve had one model attempt to bring a front into the area Christmas Day with some colder weather, but with little other support, we’re keeping Christmas Day in the upper 50s and lower 60s for this forecast update. It does appear that we’ll have increasing rain chances for the 2nd half of next week. We think the pattern will once again change bringing colder conditions back into the state for the weekend after Christmas, and this would set the stage for another cool-down as we move into the new year.