But at this debate we may see a new line of attack from Biden. The 77-year-old former VP appears to be boosting his campaign's call for unity and using it as a battle axe against his more progressive rivals — notably Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders — who have criticized what they see as Biden's coziness to the Republican Party. At fundraisers and most recently in San Antonio on Friday, Biden derides his rivals who "seem to think the country is so divided that it can never be united again."