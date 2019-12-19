Next Steps: What Comes Next In The Impeachment Process
TULSA, Oklahoma - While President Trump is officially impeached, but there is still more to come.
Now that the House voted to impeach President Trump, it now moves to the Senate for trial in 2020.
President Trump will remain in office until that trial.
For a sitting president to be removed, the Senate would need to convict him with a two-thirds majority--which is 67 senators.
Right now, Republicans control the Senate which means it's widely expected President Trump would be acquitted and would remain in office.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will spend the next several weeks coming up with a team of lawmakers to serve as prosecutors during the trial.
The Chief Justice will preside over the trial, and a legal team will defend President Trump.
Both Democrats and lawmakers have said they want to keep the trial short, but it's not clear when it would start or how long it will last.
President Clinton and President Johnson were both impeached. They went to trial in the Senate, but neither were convicted and removed from office.