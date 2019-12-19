Driver Crashes Into Florida Airport After Police Chase
Police in Florida are investigating after they said a man crashed his truck into the Sarasota Airport Thursday morning.
Officers said a white GMC Sierra was seen driving recklessly just before the crash.
Police said an officer tried pulling the pickup over, but the driver sped up and the officer lost him.
Officials said the truck eventually ended up at the airport--driving through a fence and crashing through a baggage claim area.
The officer, who was originally following the truck, arrived at the crash and confirmed it was the truck he was chasing.
Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was taken to the hospital but at this point its not clear how he is doing.
Car rental agents were about two windows away from the crash but, thankfully, officials said no one inside the airport was hurt.