News
Federal Reserve Network Issues Resolved
Thursday, December 19th 2019, 10:55 AM CST
Updated:
The Federal Reserve experienced network issues that led to a disruption in services Thursday. An alert said there was an issue with processing payment files, acknowledgements, advices and settlement for the business day of December 18.
The glitch was resolved Thursday morning.
"We apologize for the inconvenience and disruption this has caused to your operations," the alert said.
Capital One tweeted that "The Federal Reserve is experiencing network issues causing certain transactions to be delayed."
USAA also said on that there is a "delay with the Federal Reserve uploading files."