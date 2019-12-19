News
Cherry Street Farmers Market To Move For 2020 Season
Thursday, December 19th 2019, 11:50 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Cherry Street Farmers Market will have a new - and temporary - location in 2020. Tulsa's Saturday morning street market will move to the Kendall Whittier Neighborhood due to construction on 15th Street.
Specifically, the market will be located at the intersection of Admiral and Lewis when it opens April 4. They're currently hosting a Winter Market at Whittier Square every other Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the next one scheduled for December 21.
Organizers said they think the 2020 year at Kendall Whittier area will be a lot of fun for shoppers.