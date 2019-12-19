Officers said Hall went into the QuikTrip around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning with the gun. Police were called to the scene, and they said he refused to put the gun down.

Investigators said three officers fired shots at Hall.

"Him alone having a gun in his hands and already pointing it at a security officer - you can't give him a chance to raise that weapon on you," said Officer Danny Bean, Tulsa Police Department.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of criminal and internal investigations.