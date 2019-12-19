News
Police Identify Man Shot, Killed By Officers At Tulsa QuikTrip
Thursday, December 19th 2019, 1:32 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Tulsa Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting near West 23rd Street and Southwest Blvd. Wednesday morning. Tyler Hall, 29, was shot after police said he pulled a gun at a QuikTrip security guard.
Officers said Hall went into the QuikTrip around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning with the gun. Police were called to the scene, and they said he refused to put the gun down.
Investigators said three officers fired shots at Hall.
"Him alone having a gun in his hands and already pointing it at a security officer - you can't give him a chance to raise that weapon on you," said Officer Danny Bean, Tulsa Police Department.
The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of criminal and internal investigations.