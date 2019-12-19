Oklahoma Tribal Leaders Say Gaming Compacts Will Renew January 1
Tribal leaders in Oklahoma held a news conference Thursday to address Gov. Kevin Stitt's efforts to renegotiate the current tribal gaming compact. Stitt said he plans to extend the current gaming compacts by eight months to keep gaming legal in the state.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said Stitt's gesture isn't needed, because the compacts renew automatically January 1. He called the compacts "win-win" for both the state and the tribal nations.
Hoskin said the compact has produced $1.5 billion in exclusivity fees to the state of Oklahoma since 2006.
"The compact works. It is not broke, and it will continue to work for many years to come. And it will continue January 1, 2020," he said.
Tribal leaders gathered at RiverSpirit Hotel & Casino in Tulsa to counter Stitt's message at a recent news conference that the Oklahoma tribes were not in agreement about renegotiating the percentage
Tribal leaders discussed their nations' investments in infrastructure, health care, tourism, education and more.
Hoskin said they stand ready to listen to a "realistic and reasonable proposal" from Governor Stitt.
