OCPD: 1 Critically Injured In Shooting At Penn Square Mall; Police Looking For Suspect
One person has been critically injured in a shooting in Penn Square Mall, police confirmed with News 9.
Emergency crews are responding and the mall has been placed under a lockdown.
Police were called shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday in reference to a shooting.
Oklahoma City police said they are starting to escort patrons and workers of the mall while also clearing the scene.
One person was seen being loaded up into an ambulance by first responders and taken to a local hospital.
Police are looking for a black male wearing gray sweatpants, red underwear and no shirt. Police are working to find the suspect while they work to clear the mall.
Investigators think the shooting was an isolated incident.
The Northwest Expressway exits in both directions on Interstate 44 has been shut down during the investigation, troopers said.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting at Penn Square Mall and left without speaking officers to call the non-emergency line at 405-231-2121.
