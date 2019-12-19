News
Salvation Army Of Tulsa Distributing Thousands Of Gifts To Needy Kids
TULSA, Oklahoma - Friday and Saturday are distribution days for the Salvation Army and its clients in the Tulsa area.
“This weekend culminates in receiving gifts for about 6,500 children, and 2,800 families who will receive food for Christmas as well,” said Major Mark Harwell, the Salvation Army’s Area Commander.
The process started back in October when families registered for assistance.
Since then they have been collecting toys, clothes and other items, and matching them up with the wish lists provided by their clients.
Major Harwell says it takes thousands of volunteer hours to get it all done.