Tulsa Dream Center Changing 1 Life At A Time
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Kindness is creating hope for Tulsans in need. The Tulsa Dream Center is a place where people can get a hot meal, and leave knowing someone cares about their well being. Stephen Nehrenz and Kendall Smith rolled up their sleeves to help out.
"I see ribs & bbq, and I'm wearing a white shirt. We are here at the Tulsa Dream Center serving lunch to some folks," Stephen said.
"It's for anyone in the community, who needs a hot lunch," said Kendall.
"It's just nice to see smiling faces and to be able to interact with these folks," Stephen said.
"Just getting to put a face with the people out in the community and to be able to know we're lending a helping hand, said Kendall.
"They're just needing someone to know that they believe in them, that everything is going to be ok. That's what people need in this community. They just need hope. I was once a recipient as a young boy, getting gifts and coats from the Tulsa Dream Center," said Aaron Johnson, Tulsa Dream Center executive director.
So I don't take it for granted that lives are being impacted, because I was once impacted as a little boy through the Tulsa Dream Center."
Stephen Nehrenz: "It's wonderful to get involved in any way shape or form as you can."
Kendall Smith: "Especially during the holidays and as it's getting colder, you always think about that. There's people out there that need a hot meal and just a warm place to come in for just a few hours. I'm so glad to be able to give back to the community in this way."