News
Tulsa County Leaders Hold Ceremony For Drunk Driving Victims
Thursday, December 19th 2019, 6:35 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa County leaders are encouraging drivers not to drink and drive this holiday season.
They held a lighting ceremony for the Tree of Life at Woodland Hills Mall on Thursday.
There are 88 presents under the tree, which represent the number of lives lost since 2015 - due to an impaired driver over the Christmas holiday.
"We've gone down one since last year, but that 88 proves we still have a long way to go," said Mark Madeja, AAA.
"We want people to make the right decision before they even go out to the party. Let's not drive impaired this Christmas; let's save lives."