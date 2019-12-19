Facebook Messages From Person-Of-Interest In Carina Saunders Death Under Scrutiny
A Facebook messages conversation involving a person of interest in the 2011 death of Carina Saunders was detailed in a Oklahoma County court document filed Thursday, News 9 has learned.
The conversation in question was between two men, Ronnie Floyd and Matthew Kyle Savage. Police have long called Savage a person of interest in Saunders' death. Saunders' body was found behind a Homeland in Bethany eight years ago.
Access was given to the social media conversation to agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation as part of a search warrant.
Here is a snippet of that conversation, exactly as it was recorded in the court document:
On July 21, 2015, Floyd messaged Savage and said, "I know you killed kerina (sic) and I'm got to bring you to justice."
On Oct. 17, 2015, Savage responded back to Floyd and asked, "Do u have a warrant?" to which Floyd allegedly responded, "How could I have a warrant?" and "You know what you did, dude."
To which Savage replied, "Lol," according to court records.
Floyd responded, "I know it too," and Savage responded, "I know I'm so ashamed."
The latest filing comes a month and five days after warrants were filed requesting phone records from Savage.