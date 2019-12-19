Oklahoma Senators, Representatives, React to Impeachment
The United States Senate will have to hold a trial to determine whether to convict and remove President Donald Trump from office, which would require a two-thirds vote.
The House and Senate are getting ready to adjourn for the rest of the year, pushing the next phase of the impeachment process into 2020.
In January, the focus will shift to the Senate, where the House will present its case against President Donald Trump, and the president's lawyers will defend him.
Republican Oklahoma Senator James Lankford said in his end-of-the-year update on the Senate floor that all of January will be "consumed" with impeachment.
"There's some important things going on this week, and there are also some things moving through this Congress that need more attention than impeachment, and it's not happening,” Lankford said.
In a statement, Republican Senator Jim Inhofe said, "the President is not going to be removed from office - period," and called the impeachment "nothing more than a political sham."
Oklahoma Democratic Representative Kendra Horn said in a tweet, “It's with a heavy heart, but with clarity of conviction that I have made my decision. The oath I took to protect and defend the Constitution requires a vote for impeachment…”
Horn is also responding to a threat made to her on social media.
It said in part, "Can real Americans start hunting you and your cohorts…," saying she "should pay the ultimate price."
Her office released a statement, saying it is aware of the threat and that it forwards "all threats to the appropriate authorities."
Representatives Kevin Hern, Frank Lucas, Tom Cole and Markwayne Mullin, all Republicans, voted along party lines, against impeachment.
"I've had a lot of rough days up here. Some days are self-inflicted. Some days it may just cause I'm missing my family. But I will say today is probably the darkest day,” Mullin said in a video statement sent in a news release.
To remove Trump from office, two-thirds of the Senate must convict the president of one or both articles of impeachment.
Our exclusive News On 6 Sooner Poll shows a majority of likely voting Oklahomans oppose the impeachment and removal of the president, with only 44 percent of likely voters saying they were paying a lot of attention to the impeachment hearings and coverage.