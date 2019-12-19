Trefoil Tree Event Provides Presents, Bikes For Girl Scouts, Siblings
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma are making Christmas wishes come true for some of their families who need help putting presents under the tree this year.
This is the sixth year for the event and for the first time, several of the Girl Scouts and their siblings were given bikes and helmets.
One Tulsa grandmother left Wednesday’s event with five bikes, and a lot of presents. Alice Rushing-Smith's three granddaughters have been Girl Scouts for three years now.
"They're building character. They're learning leadership skills,” she said.
Her grandsons will have something to unwrap, too. With five kids under the age of 16, Rushing-Smith has her hands full. She is raising all of them while their mother is in prison.
"I thank God that he's given me the grace to go forth and be just, strong, and continue to take care of them,” Rushing-Smith said.
19 other families collected gifts at the Trefoil Tree event too, many with bikes included, thanks to the non-profit "Tulsa Hub.” Food on the Move had holiday meal boxes ready for 100 families. The wrapped gifts meet specific wish list items for each child.
"One of our Girl Scouts said that if she could have anything in the world, she just wanted some blue Nike tennis shoes. And so, she got them,” Community Development Director Josephine Nelms said.
"I truly believe that this is a miracle from God,” Rushing-Smith said.
As she loads up the van, she can't wait to share that miracle with her family at home.
"Girl Scouts have truly blessed us. And we thank you. Once again, I thank you,” she said.
The Girl Scouts said Tulsa Hub will be providing bike safety training for all the kids in January.