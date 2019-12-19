Pedestrians Concerned About Drivers Failing To Stop For Them In Brookside
People living and working in Brookside said they're seeing a dangerous trend, drivers failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.
"People won’t stop you'll be halfway through the street and they'll keep going,” said Monique Wehrspann, who works in the area.
People who eat, shop and work in the Brookside area said getting vehicles to stop for someone in a crosswalk is not an easy task.
"When you come to the crosswalk pretty much nobody ever stops for you," said Sarah Bevilacqua.
"People need to stop. They don't stop its dangerous," said Susy Mauricio.
In the Brookside area, there are crosswalks with just a sign and a crosswalk with blinking lights that a person can activate. There are also crosswalks at stoplights. People told News On 6 drivers need to slow down.
"They are driving too fast and when we try to cross, they see us, and they don't even look at us. They just go straight they don't stop," said Mauricio.
Not stopping for someone in the cross walk is not only against the law, but it can also be deadly. In 2016, a person was hit and killed by a driver in the heart of Brookside near 34th and Peoria while they were in a crosswalk.
In the meantime, people Wehrspann are asking drivers to pay more attention.
"Just being a little bit more aware that there's a lot of pedestrians on the street, so just share the space," said Wehrspann.
Not stopping for a person in a crosswalk in Tulsa could cost you a lot of money and land you in court.