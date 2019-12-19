How Night Light Tulsa Helps Those In Need
TULSA, Oklahoma - You might have seen the photo of News On 6 Photojournalist Jerome Akintunde giving his shoes to a man in need, during one of Jerome’s recent shifts. He is not the only person looking to help those in need. City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma is feeding hundreds of people every week.
This isn't your average Christmas party, but City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma Executive Director Sarah Grounds said it sure is a celebration.
"This is our weekly event, Night Light Tulsa, but tonight is extra special because we are celebrating Christmas under the bridge," said Grounds. "For a lot of our friends out here, they may not have family that they are connected to so they can come here. We celebrate with them."
There is food, family, resources and Santa showed up as well.
"The smallest things can bring hope and joy to other people," said Grounds.
City Lights is a nonprofit group so everything they do is funded by donations and run by volunteers.
"We have to be people that are willing to connect human to human, heart to heart, to step out of that comfort zone. Our whole city looks better when we are working together and seeing each other as valuable," said Grounds.
In honor of Jerome's act of kindness, News On 6 made a $5,000 donation to City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma. You can also donate here.