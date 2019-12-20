As things stand, the CDC is advising consumers at higher risk for listeria infection to discard any store-bought hard-boiled eggs or products containing them, like egg salad. Those eating out should check before eating hard-boiled eggs to make sure they did not come from Almark. People should refrain from ordering food containing hard-boiled eggs if their origin is not clear, the agency said.

Those at higher risk for the potentially severe infection include the very young, people 65 and older, pregnant women and people with compromised health, the CDC stated. For instance, people on dialysis are more than 50 times more likely to get sick after eating food contaminated with the bacteria.

Listeria infection is the third leading cause of death from food poisoning in the U.S., according to the CDC, which estimates about 1,600 people get sick from it each year, and about 260 die.