Police: Alleged Gunman Responsible For Penn Square Mall Shooting Turns Self In
OKLAHOMA CITY - The alleged gunman responsible for the shooting at Penn Square Mall has turned himself in to police, according to authorities.
Police responded the mall just before 4 p.m. Thursday in reference to a shooting. One person was shot and authorities said is in critical but stable condition.
According to police, the suspect's father convinced him to surrender.
The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Elizha Cardale Sanders met up with officers at the Warren Theatre in Moore. Sander's has been booked into the Oklahoma County jail and has been charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to police.
Penn Square Mall closed early Thursday due to the shooting investigation. Officials said customers who left items at the mall during the investigation will be able to return at 8 a.m. Friday to pick up their belongings.
This is a developing story.