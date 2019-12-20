News
Tulsa Police Search For Possible Suspect After Man Shot In head
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are searching for a man they said shot another man in the face at a home near 31st Street and Harvard.
Police said a the victim had been shot in the elbow and the head.
Police said that there was evidence of a gun battle inside the house, and they said they found a gun under the porch.
Officers said they also found a duffle bag with a large amount of marijuana in a child's room.
There is no suspect description at this time.