TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are searching for a man they said shot another man in the face at a home near 31st Street and Harvard.

Police said a the victim had been shot in the elbow and the head. 

Police said that there was evidence of a gun battle inside the house, and they said they found a gun under the porch. 

Officers said they also found a duffle bag with a large amount of marijuana in a child's room. 

There is no suspect description at this time. 