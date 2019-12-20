Pelosi said on Thursday that she doesn't care if approving the deal would be a legislative victory for Mr. Trump.

"We had an opportunity to do something very important for the American people, for American workers. And we could not let him stand in the way of that because he will take credit. So, this is not about him, it is about American workers. It's about being good neighbors in our hemisphere," Pelosi told reporters.

The USMCA, which was signed by Mr. Trump and the leaders of Canada and Mexico in November 2018, now heads to the Senate for approval. But the upper chamber is not expected to take up the trade pact until the new year.

Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, told CBS News that USMCA is "going to provide certainty for this trading relationship."

"Canada and Mexico are our two largest trading partners, 12 million American jobs rely on goods and services that good back and forth between our three countries. This provides a lot of certainty for those employers and businesses," Bradley said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in remarks on the Senate floor last week the trade deal is a "major casualty of Speaker Pelosi's impeachment obsession."

"The speaker's 12 months of delay have made it literally impossible for the Senate to take up the agreement this year," he said last week, adding that a vote on the USMCA would have to come after an impeachment trial in the Senate.

But while the House approved articles of impeachment charging Mr. Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Wednesday night, Pelosi has not sent the articles to the Senate because of concerns over whether there would be a "fair" Senate trial.