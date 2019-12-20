Man Arrested In Connection With Disappearance Of Pauls Valley Girl
A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Pauls Valley girl, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported.
Tanner Washington, 24, was arrested Thursday night in Del City.
He was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant out of Ponotoc County, OSBI reported.
The arrest is in connection with the missing person's case of 17-year-old Faith Lindsey.
Lindsey, of Pauls Valley, was last seen Oct. 29 and was last known to be in Konawa in Seminole County, the OSBI reported in November.
OSBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information concerning this case.
Investigators think Lindsey was killed and they are looking for her body, OSBI reported.
Anyone with information about Lindsey's whereabouts or anyone with information about the case is asked to call OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email at tips@osbi.ok.gov.
