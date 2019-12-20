News
WATCH: Tanker Truck Rolls, Causes Oil Spill On Route 66 In Sapulpa
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - A tanker truck carrying oil took a turn too fast and rolled over on Route 66 in Sapulpa, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The driver wasn't hurt, but there has been an oil spill at the entrance of Mark Allen Buick at 6300 New Sapulpa Road.
Authorities said they are bringing in a crew to clean up the oil spill. Traffic is down to one lane on the highway at this time.
Osage SkyNews 6 HD pilot Dustin Stone flew over the wreck. Watch the video attached to this story for more.