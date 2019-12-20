Man Sentenced To Life In Deadly 2017 Claremore Home Invasion
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Marquise White has been sentenced to life without parole in the shooting death of 22-year-old Dakota Rex. Rex was murdered in Claremore on May 16, 2017, during a home invasion robbery.
Police said three men after marijuana went into a house and held several people at gunpoint.
"The robbers came to steal marijuana and money associated with the trade, and Dakota Rex ended up losing his life when he got in a tussle with one of the suspects," said Claremore Police Deputy Chief Steve Cox in 2017.
Police said it was Marquise White who fired the single, fatal shot. They found the bullet on the floor inside the house.
He was the second man arrested, along with Dairon Brown and Kairee Javon Cooks.
All three are from Tulsa.
"Our investigators have been working tirelessly," Cox said.
Police said the case started with a few, critical leads. Through interviews and tips, detectives got the name "KJ Cooks."
Police got cell phone records that confirmed Cooks was near the scene. Surveillance cameras picked up a car leaving the murder scene, and police determined Cooks had a matching car.
Police later got a recording of Cooks admitting he was in on the robbery.
They said once arrested, he identified the other two suspects, Brown and White.
Police said while the robbery was over drugs Rex was a completely innocent victim.
"Through everything we have learned, we believe he was trying to push them out the door to try and protect his friends, and he was shot and killed," Cox said.