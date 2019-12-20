Combine the hot water and the salt in a 54-quart cooler. Stir until the salt dissolves. Stir in the vegetable broth, brown sugar and the honey. Add the ice and stir. Place the turkey in the brine, breast side up, and cover with cooler lid. Brine overnight, up to 12 hours.

Remove the turkey from the brine and dry thoroughly. Rub the bird thoroughly with the vegetable oil.

Lightly apply the Original BBQ Rub over the outside of the bird.

Then place Turkey on your Oklahoma Joe Smoker at 300 degrees. When the out side of the Turkey reaches the outside color you like (Golden Brown) wrap in foil, and continue cooking.

Should take around 5 hrs to reach 160 internal temp, don't go over 160 or the bird will get dry.

Let set for 1 hour and slice.

If you don't have a smoker you can add 2 tablespoons of liquid smoke to brine and cook the same in your oven.