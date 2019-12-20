Local, Federal Authorities Arrest 2 Men In Meth, Fentanyl Investigation
TULSA, Oklahoma - Local and federal authorities have arrested two men - one a Department of Corrections escapee - as a result of a drug trafficking investigation.
Wesley Scott Stonebarger and James Anderson are in the Tulsa County Jail.
TCSO said they had been investigating Stonebarger for six weeks along with Tulsa Police, the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigation agents. Investigators purchase about 42 grams of methamphetamine and 22 grams of the opioid Fentanyl from the suspect during that time, a news release states.
When authorities went to arrest Stonebarger Friday, December 20, they said he drove off and eventually wrecked into a ravine at 4600 North Garnett. TCSO said a passenger in Stonebarger's truck, U.S. Marshals Most Wanted suspect Anderson, took off running but was quickly captured.
Stonebarger and a woman inside the truck were also taken into custody.
Investigators said they were able to find a loaded pistol, 122 grams of meth, about 97 grams of suspected Fentanyl pills and paraphernalia that Stonebarger threw from his truck during the pursuit, the news release states.
The 36-year-old Stonebarger was booked on complaints of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm and eluding police - all after former conviction of a felony. He also had outstanding warrants in Wagoner County, TCSO said.
Anderson was arrested on an outstanding warrant for his escape from the Tulsa Transitional Center. The woman was questioned and released.