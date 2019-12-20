News
A New Leaf Spreads Holiday Cheer With Poinsettia Delivery
A New Leaf is a local non-profit that helps people with developmental disabilities learn life skills and job training. Shannon Rousseau and Jonathan Cooper helped them deliver some gorgeous Christmas poinsettias.
A New Leaf's Miranda Figueroa, chief development officer, said Christmas is a big time for the nursery, and their clients work to deliver them.
The employees said they love getting out in the community, gaining independence and a paycheck.
We hope people will pay it forward this season with random acts of kindness.