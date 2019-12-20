Thief Loots 83-Year-Old Tulsa Man's Vehicle After Injury Wreck
TULSA, Oklahoma - 83-year-old Weister Smith was seriously injured in a south Tulsa car crash and he's still dealing with some unnecessary stress nearly a month later.
Police said someone stole from Smith's car while he was in an ambulance being rushed to the hospital.
Smith’s friends and co-workers like Shane Thompson are helping him out.
"He's dealing with identity theft issues, multiple credit cards being used,” said Thompson. “And all this while trying to recover from these types of injuries."
Thompson said Smith has several broken bones after he crashed his car late last month near 101st and Garnett.
Thompson said the car was left behind to be towed later, but when the tow company showed up, they realized someone had gotten into the car and rummaged through it, taking a lot.
"It was his wallet along with a bunch of credit cards. He also kept a change bag with him," said Thompson.
Within hours after the crash, Tulsa police said a man was caught on surveillance cameras using Smith's credit cards and spent hundreds.
On Friday detectives identified the man, but they have not made any arrests and are still investigating.
All this while Smith recovers from four surgeries and is rehabbing to get back to normal.
"It's sad that someone's willing to go into a car with these kinds of injuries and these kinds of damages,” said Thompson. "It's sad that someone's willing to do that."
An anonymous donor is also offering a $1,000 reward.