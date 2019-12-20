Tulsa Police Say Amber Alert Suspect Could Be In Tulsa Or Missouri
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are searching for a father they said threatened to kill his one-year-old son, prompting a statewide Amber Alert.
Tulsa Police believe Terrel Buchanan is with friends or family either in Tulsa or in Missouri. Officers said his family is not being cooperative.
The one-year-old is safe, after Tulsa Police say his father threatened to kill him. Officers said after Buchanan kidnapped his son, then gave the boy to another family member, who met the mother to return the baby.
"We had EMSA respond, checked out the child. The child was in perfect condition,” Lt. John Adams said.
This all unfolded at an apartment near 91st and Lewis Just hours earlier. Tulsa Police said Buchanan was beating the child's mother and threatening to kill her while holding a knife.
"When she managed to get away from him, he grabbed the one year old and threatened that if she called police, he would kill the one-year-old,” Lt. Adams said.
"My only goal was to get him back safely... I would never knowingly put my child in harm's way ever. I don't care for any sympathy... The truth will come out and he'll have to face the consequences of his actions. I just want this all to be over,” the boy's mother said.
"What the public needs to realize, because we've had some questions, 'Well he was the father, he wouldn't hurt his kid. He made threats that he would. And if you research and look across the country, you'll see parents killing their children all the time,” Lt. Adams said.
Three weeks ago a warrant was issued for Buchanan's arrest for failing to show up for a mental health evaluation or do his community service for a previous misdemeanor conviction.
Police said they did not have a vehicle description for Buchanan.
Editor's note - Buchanan has since turned himself in.